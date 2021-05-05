Limuru MP Peter Mwathi has been elected Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security, in parliament.
MP Peter Mwathi elected Chair of Departmental Committee on Administration & National Security
He will replace late Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange
Mwathi was elected to the position on Wednesday, where he will replace Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange who died in March 2021.
The Limuru MP has previously served as Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.
Paul Koinange
Former Kiambaa MP and former Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security, succumbed to Covid-19 complications, while underwent treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.
President Uhuru Kenyatta in his message of condolence said Kenya had lost one of its dependable leaders whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke