Members of Parliament have approved Ksh11 billion for teachers to receive a pay rise.

More than 300,000 teachers under the TSC payroll will receive an enhanced pay rise.

Teachers from Primary schools who fall under the B5 grade and are paid Ksh24,476 will now get bumped up to C1 and earn Ksh30,595 monthly.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia

Promotions for teachers

Starting July this year, 100,000 teachers with half from secondary schools, will also be promoted.

MPs approved Ksh2 billion which will enable the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to employ 5,000 new teachers.

Scholls will also benefit since the legislators approved Ksh1.2 billion that will be used to recruit 10,000 intern educators.

The legislators also approved Ksh1 billion to aid in preparation for the Grade Five roll out of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).