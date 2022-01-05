RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Bottled water 'not allowed' in parliament to avoid conflict

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Instead of drinking the water, MPs tend to use them as crude weapons

Kenya Parliament at a past session
Kenya Parliament at a past session

On January 5, as Members of Parliament (MPs) discussed the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill, one particular item was missing in the chamber, bottled water.

The legislatures were not provided with bottled water in order to prevent instances in which they could be used as crude weapons in case of a fight broke out.

“We know that some of us here have in the past used the water for other purposes other than for which it is provided. Members who want water can walk to the sergeants-at-arms and drink it there,” Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi said.

Towards the end of last year, there were chaos in Parliament as MPs engaged in a fist fight when the lawmakers debated the parties Bill.

The violent altercation which led to Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros hospitalised, took place during voting on amendment to clause Six proposed by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech visits Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros in hospital
Belgut MP Nelson Koech visits Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The bill sought to strike out a clause on the formation of a coalition political party on account that it is unconstitutional.

Wahome argued that a coalition political party is not defined in the Constitution of Kenya (2010). The bill was, however, shot down with 158 votes against and 134 votes in support.

Another amendment bill proposed by former Majority Leader Adan Duale was today defeated on the floor of the House.

In the morning sitting, Duale was seeking to amend Clause 8 of the Bill, which provides that a coalition political party must deposit its coalition agreement with the Registrar of Political parties six months to the General Election.

File image of Aden Duale with DP Ruto
File image of Aden Duale with DP Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Duale termed the proposal as mischievous and intended to sanitise the characters of some dishonest political leaders.

“This clause is being made for certain leaders for them to be accepted and win the next General Election. When they formed Nasa and Cord, they conned other leaders. Their DNA will not change even with this Bill,” Duale said.

However, luck was not on Duale's side as the amendment was defeated with 128 members voting against it while 104 voting for it.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

