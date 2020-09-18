Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has faulted the new Counties Revenue Sharing formula that was unanimously passed by the Senate on Thursday.

Nyoro said Mt Kenya counties had lost in their campaign to have a formula that follows the tenets of one man one shilling formula.

He quoted the tabulation of the per capita allocation which showed geographically expansive counties got more money than the densely populated counties where many of the Mt Kenya counties fall.

Most of the funds (50 percent) in the new formula will be based on the allocation counties received in the 2019/20 financial year.

The other half will be distributed based on population as the largest determinant at 18 percent while land will take 8 percent.

Here is Nyoro's statement:

"Disappointingly, deep state & Senate have left Mt Kenya worse off than before. The "One Man, One Shilling, One Vote" has been torn into pieces and sold to the highest bidder. With the additional Ksh 53 Billion and shareable revenue of Ksh 370 Billion, Mt Kenya got a raw deal, we lost.

1. Our 11 counties namely Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Embu, Murang'a, Kiriyaga, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Meru, Kiambu, Nakuru & Satellite Lamu with a combined population of 10.78M got Ksh 74.9B. Meaning each resident got Ksh 6,800.

2. With Ksh 370B to share among counties, the National Per capita allocation is Ksh 7,890. At 6,800, Mt Kenya region was shortchanged.

3. Using the National Per Capita allocation as the baseline, we ought to have gotten Ksh 84B. We therefore got less Ksh 10 Billion.

4. Even on the additional Ksh 53 Billion which was ostensibly meant to right the past wrongs, we still got lower at Ksh 12.1 B against Ksh 12.2 B that was due to us.

Let me use MURANG'A as an example.

With a population of 1,056,640, we got Ksh 7.1 against or rightful share of Ksh 8.2 Billion. Meaning in regards to "One Man, One Vote, One Shilling", Murang'a lost Ksh 1.1 Billion.

Comparatively, the counties of Isiolo, Sumburu, Wajir, Mandera, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Kwale & Tana River with a population of 5.6M got Ksh 72.2 B. A population half that of Mt Kenya got almost the same money. Their Per capita allocation is Ksh 12,000 against the National Average of Ksh 7,800.

This is besides the fact that these counties benefit from the Equalization Fund.

Tana River still has a per Capita allocation of Ksh 20,000 against that of Mt Kenya at 6,800.

Isiolo & Samburu residents got Ksh 17,000 each against those of Mt Kenya at 6,800.

Turkana with a population of 926,000 got more money (12B) than Kiambu with a population of 2.4M (11B).

Kiambu has a per capita allocation of Ksh 4,500 against that of Tana River at Ksh 20,000.

Before we chest thump on "how we won", let us all know that WE actually LOST. Mt Kenya region lost while we still have the "DEEP STATE and Serikali". You can't argue with facts. They are stubborn.

Disappointed.