Kuria revealed that Mukurima X Muriuki, who is based in Los Angeles, California would be his pick for the most lucrative position of Kenyan Ambassador to the US.

Muriuki is a trained journalist who previously worked for local media houses before moving to the US.

In the US, he is a conflict resolution expert and often writes op-eds in local dailies, touching on topical politics.

Kuria has in the past month been on a tour of the US and had met with several delegations from various states in the US.

The vocal MP insists that he is a serious candidate running to become the Kenyan President in 2022.

His campaign, however, has picked little momentum and is largely believed to be using the Presidential campaign run to further his status in national politics and particularly increase his chances of being the next Mt Kenya political kingpin.