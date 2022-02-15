RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

IEBC dismisses Sabina Chege's defense, to proceed for full hearing

Amos Robi

Senior Counsel Orengo asked the Commission to withdraw from the matter

Sabina Chege hearing
Sabina Chege hearing

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed the preliminary objections raised by Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege's legal team.

MP Chege appeared before the Commission’s Code of Conduct Committee to explain remarks made during a public rally where she suggested that there was rigging in the 2017 General Election

Through her lawyers, Senior Counsel James Orengo and Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo, Chege argued that she had not been furnished with a clear statement of the charges against her.

“We have a problem with this statement of the breach. From the charge, it is a redacted version of what Sabina Chege said. There is no clear assertion. You are not telling us clearly what she is accused of saying," SC Orengo stated.

Sabina's defense team further demanded a full statement of Murang'a Woman Rep's utterances insisting that the accusations were based on heresy and that Sabina was not obliged to respond.

The Siaya Senator added that the mentioned breach touched on the 2017 General Election, for which a Supreme Court ruling had absolved IEBC of blame and not the Jubilee party.

Senator Orengo asked the Commission to withdraw from the matter saying the words contained in the breach could be a substance for inquiry on the Commission itself.

The hearing was adjourned and later IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati dismissed the objections made by Sabina Chege’s legal team ordering the inquiry to proceed to a full hearing. Chebukati said the inquiry was moving to a full hearing.

In his submission, he argued that all persons bound by the electoral code of conduct were to assure voters of impartiality.

“The respondent herein is a member of Jubilee party and a serving Woman Rep having been elected under jubilee. In the premises, the respondent is subject to the code of conduct and is under duty to abide by the same,” he stated.

The hearing will kick off on Tuesday next week.

The legislator found herself in murky waters after making the remarks at a public rally in Vihiga County, to the offense of candidates contesting in the August 9 polls.

Amos Robi

