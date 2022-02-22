RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sabina Chege admitted at the Nairobi Hospital

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

She was scheduled to appear before an IEBC Committee to answer for remarks she made during a political rally

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.

Recommended articles

Confirming the news, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati added that Ms Chege has been at the hospital since February 16.

"Counsel has produced a document addressed to whom it might concern. The letter indicates that Sabina Chege was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital from 16th February and is undergoing treatment and that she is unable to attend to any of her duties," Chebukati stated.

The Woman Rep was scheduled to appear before an IEBC Committee to answer for remarks she made during a political rally.

The hearing was postponed to March 8.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta flags off relief food to drought striken counties

President Kenyatta flags off relief food to drought striken counties

Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms

Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms

CS Monica Juma drops out of race for top Commonwealth job

CS Monica Juma drops out of race for top Commonwealth job

Sabina Chege admitted at the Nairobi Hospital

Sabina Chege admitted at the Nairobi Hospital

Kenya steals show at emergency UN Security Council meeting [Video]

Kenya steals show at emergency UN Security Council meeting [Video]

UDA Party set to unveil its Presidential candidate at Kasarani

UDA Party set to unveil its Presidential candidate at Kasarani

Jubilee party, Uhuru on the spot over billboards splashed all over Nairobi

Jubilee party, Uhuru on the spot over billboards splashed all over Nairobi

Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

Livondo summoned by DCI over Uhuru assassination statement

Livondo summoned by DCI over Uhuru assassination statement

Trending

Joho personally grants wife's request for a divorce

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho divorces forst wife, Italian Madina Giovanni Fazzini

#LowerFoodPrices: Origin of top trending hashtag that has united Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Pundits break down Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Kakamega politician Stanley Livondo

What changed on my support for DP Ruto's presidential bid - Moses Kuria tells all

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria