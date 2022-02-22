Sabina Chege admitted at the Nairobi Hospital

Confirming the news, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati added that Ms Chege has been at the hospital since February 16.

"Counsel has produced a document addressed to whom it might concern. The letter indicates that Sabina Chege was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital from 16th February and is undergoing treatment and that she is unable to attend to any of her duties," Chebukati stated.