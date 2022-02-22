Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.
Sabina Chege admitted at the Nairobi Hospital
She was scheduled to appear before an IEBC Committee to answer for remarks she made during a political rally
Confirming the news, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati added that Ms Chege has been at the hospital since February 16.
"Counsel has produced a document addressed to whom it might concern. The letter indicates that Sabina Chege was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital from 16th February and is undergoing treatment and that she is unable to attend to any of her duties," Chebukati stated.
The Woman Rep was scheduled to appear before an IEBC Committee to answer for remarks she made during a political rally.
The hearing was postponed to March 8.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke