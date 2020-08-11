Murkomen reveals what Uhuru told him after being ousted as Senate majority leader

Former Senate Majority leader and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said that he has only talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta once, after his ouster, and the president told him that he had replaced him with a team that will push his agenda.

Speaking when he appeared on #BongaNaJalas, the Senator said he did not know which agenda the President was talking about, and that he hopes his relationship with President Kenyatta is still good because they don’t talk as much.

“Nilipoondolewa, I think niliongea na Rais only once after that akaniambia yeye ametafuta watu wengine wenye watasukuma agenda yake. Nikamwambia at least hakuna kitu hata moja niliangusha yako na nikamwambia sasa mimi nimekuwa back bencher naenda sasa kusukuma ile agenda ya watu wa back benchers,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

Murkomen mentioned that he might have cooked his goose when he stood with Kenyans when government made drastic decisions like the Mau evictions which he highly opposed and writing a 30-page letter to the president saying that it was unconstitutional for him to assent to Bills from the National Assembly, without the senate’s input.

“Mara ya kwanza watu walisema nitolewe ni vile nilisimama na watu wa Mau 2018, ya pili ni vile nilisimama na watu wa Elgeyo Marakwet nikasema Arror na Kimwarer dam lazima zijengwe, ya tatu ni ile pesa ilikuwa inaenda Counties last year nikainsist ya kwamba pesa lazima iongezwe, na nikapinga pia this idea yenye Bill zinatoka National Assembly straight to the president for signature. Niliandika barua ya 30 pages to the president, we will share that in the future nikamwambia sheria zenye anasign ni unconstitutional,” said the Senator.

He added that he first met President Uhuru Kenyatta through his deputy William Ruto when they were putting together the UhuRuto coalition and that he respects him (Uhuru) because he always gave him a chance to defend his position on any agenda they wanted passed in Senate.

“What I respect kwa president ni kwamba for the time I served, he gave me the chance to explain myself to him hakuna siku nilikubali kuambiwa enda pitisha hii, we had to agree,” said the senator.

Senator Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as Senate Majority leader in May.

