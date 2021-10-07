RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Murkomen sets record straight on claims of dumping DP Ruto’s Camp

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Murkomen’s statement come days after Oscar Sudi's vidoe attacking him went viral on social media.

File image of DP Ruto with Murkomen
File image of DP Ruto with Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed reports doing rounds on social media that he has ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

In a tweet, Murkomen asked his supporters to ignore the speculations, stating that they were being peddled by busy bodies and propagandists.

He also mentioned that he had just landed back in the country from the United States of America where he discussed matters of mutual interest between Kenya and US with congressmen.

“Just returned from the US Capitol where we held meetings with Congressmen on matters of mutual interest to our 2 countries. In my absence propagandists, bloggers, busy bodies and all manner of nose parkers have been peddling rumors and writing silly notes in my name. Desperados. Ignore them,” reads a tweet from Murkomen.



Senator Murkomen’s statement come days after a video clip of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, attacking him went viral on social media.

In the 30-second clip, Sudi warns Murkomen against misleading the DP regarding the leadership of the vote-rich North Rift region.

"We want to tell him that if Murkomen can be anyone's adviser, lets warn him that all the gossip he takes to the DP regarding Rift Valley leadership. You will stop that brokerage.

"You keep talking about KANU (Kenya African National Union) and yet you are driving (your agenda) towards where KANU was. You should go take care of yourself," said Sudi.

However, a cross check done by Pulse Live indicates that the video clip in question was recorded in 2016 when the two politicians were on opposing sides.



Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

