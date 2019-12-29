Murkomen's Bible verse targeting Raila in defence of DP Ruto backfires badly as netizens tackle him

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Mukomen suffered the wrath of Kenyans on Twitter after he shared a Bible verse targeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

The Senators shared the verse while defending Deputy President William Ruto against accusations of looting public funds before donating it to churches but Kenyans jumped in to give him a lesson or two about the Bible.

“Dear Baba read 1 Chr 29:21-22 about King David and his generosity “...They made sacrifices to the Lord and presented burnt offerings to him: a 1000 bulls, a 1000 rams and a 1000 male lambs,together with their drink offerings, and other sacrifices in abundance for all Israel.”Wrote Murkomen.

Netizens were quick to remind him that the question is not what is offered to the Lord, but the source.

Leo K’onyango clarified that “The issue is not generosity but where you got the 1000 bulls, a 1000 rams and a 1000 male lambs to offer?”

One user reviewed the verse and pointed out that nowhere in the Bible is David accused of stealing what he offered to the Lord, unlike DP Ruto who though innocent until proved guilty, has been accused of splashing looted funds in churches.

The issue of Kimwarer and Arror dam also came up with one David Onsase seeking clarification from Murkomen on whether David also looted funds meant to construct wells for the Israelites.

“Did King David also loot money meant to build wells for the Israelites? Asked Onsase.

“Where does the verse say they first stole from the people before bringing it back as sacrifice? Don't use your head just to protect your neck from the sun!” Quipped Okumba Lwanda.

Liverpool 001 fired with Timothy 6:10 writing: "For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs."

“Was the source of the livestock questionable or as we would say nowadays were the livestock from aror & kimwarer” Added Muhammad Nyamwanda.

Peter Ongechi responded writing: “The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to God”.

One Khim warned Murkomen that he was not doing the DP any justice by writing “Unachoma” even as Chesire Cornelious added his voice to the debate writing: “Better he who loots and shares it with others than he who loots and keep it all to himself and feels bad when his fellow looter shares”.