Mudavadi jets out of the country for 'high-profile' DC, London visits

Miriam Mwende

The ANC party leader is scheduled to meet Kenyans in the diaspora to popularize his 2022 bid for the presidency

ANC party 2022 presidential candidate Musalia Mudavadi during a February 26, 2022 Kenya Kwanza rally in Laikipia County
ANC party 2022 presidential candidate Musalia Mudavadi during a February 26, 2022 Kenya Kwanza rally in Laikipia County

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has left the country for a working trip to Washington DC in the United States and London in the United Kingdom.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Mudavadi’s Presidential Campaign Secretariat noted that Mudavadi was responding to invitations from 'high-profile' policymakers in the West.

Mudavadi's trip will last for 10 days and he is expected to also hold talks with Kenyans in the diaspora.

"The former Vice-President and one-time Deputy Prime Minister will address Kenyans in the diaspora and elucidate his economic blueprint, 'Uchumi Bora, Pesa Mfukoni', and explain how it will resuscitate Kenya’s slumping economic fortunes after the forthcoming polls.

"Deputy President William Ruto, who is a co-principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, is also in the trip," the statement read.

Deputy President William Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi
Deputy President William Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Ruto also left the country on February 27, morning, for the visit that will see him share his thoughts on foreign policy, democracy, and governance, as well as expound on his economic vision for Kenya and Africa.

DP Ruto was seen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with the head of campaigns in his Secretariat, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

Confirming that he would be on the trip with the DP, Governor Nanok posted: "Accompanying DP William Ruto on an official whistle tour of the West, with a post 09 August 2022 message of hope and a better future for Kenyans and our nation. Lord, continue guiding and protecting us."

Dr William Ruto with Josphat Nanok and Salim Mvurya at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 27, 2022
Dr William Ruto with Josphat Nanok and Salim Mvurya at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 27, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Diaspora Alliance chairperson Dr Shem Ochuodho, however, has written indicating that Kenyans abroad are jittery about the visit.

“It has come to our attention that the Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto is embarking on a 10–day visit of the US and the UK, we bid him a warm welcome but are apprehensive about what he represents as a leader,” the letter stated.

Dr Ochuodho made reference to previous instances when DP Ruto caused Kenya to enter diplomatic tensions with other nations, beginning with the recent incident between Kenya and Congo.

Miriam Mwende

