Mudavadi jets out of the country for 'high-profile' DC, London visits

In a statement to newsrooms, the Mudavadi’s Presidential Campaign Secretariat noted that Mudavadi was responding to invitations from 'high-profile' policymakers in the West.

Mudavadi's trip will last for 10 days and he is expected to also hold talks with Kenyans in the diaspora.

"The former Vice-President and one-time Deputy Prime Minister will address Kenyans in the diaspora and elucidate his economic blueprint, 'Uchumi Bora, Pesa Mfukoni', and explain how it will resuscitate Kenya’s slumping economic fortunes after the forthcoming polls.

"Deputy President William Ruto, who is a co-principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, is also in the trip," the statement read.

Pulse Live Kenya

DP Ruto accompanied by Josphat Nanok on US tour

Dr Ruto also left the country on February 27, morning, for the visit that will see him share his thoughts on foreign policy, democracy, and governance, as well as expound on his economic vision for Kenya and Africa.

DP Ruto was seen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with the head of campaigns in his Secretariat, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

Confirming that he would be on the trip with the DP, Governor Nanok posted: "Accompanying DP William Ruto on an official whistle tour of the West, with a post 09 August 2022 message of hope and a better future for Kenyans and our nation. Lord, continue guiding and protecting us."

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Diaspora Alliance chairperson Dr Shem Ochuodho, however, has written indicating that Kenyans abroad are jittery about the visit.

“It has come to our attention that the Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto is embarking on a 10–day visit of the US and the UK, we bid him a warm welcome but are apprehensive about what he represents as a leader,” the letter stated.