Mudavadi kicked out of One Kenya Alliance

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi, who both attended the event, expressed disappointment over Musalia’s dalliance with Dr Ruto shortly after walking out of the event.

In a statement signed by OKA Spokesperson Fredrick Okango, the Alliance termed the move to invite the DP to the ANC party event as a form of betrayal.

“Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them.

“We are therefore moving to higher grounds where Kenyans are safer. It is time to move forward, it is time to end the nasty political games," read a section of the communication sent to media houses.

Speakers at the event hinted at long squabbles and mistrust within OKA leading up to the Bomas event where Mudavadi announced his candidature for the presidency come August 9.

After Kalonzo and Senator Moi stormed out, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala reminded the two leaders that they also invited ODM leader Raila Odinga at their respective National Delegates Conferences in 2021.

"The earthquake has already claimed two victims... I attended the KANU NDC and they had invited their friends and I did not walk out. I was also present at the Wiper NDC and they had also invited their own friends and we did not mind it. I'm shocked that they came to our 'wedding' and saw that we had invited our friends and they got mad and walked out," Malala chided.

In his announcement, Mudavadi said that joining Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja was not an option.

Mudavadi, however, maintained that - having received the mandate from his party - he will be vying as the ANC presidential candidate at the August polls.