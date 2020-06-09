Amani National Coalition (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi is likely to become the latest NASA politician to lose his leadership position after he was given notice to vacate the position by June 15th.

Nominated ANC MP Geoffrey Osotsi on Tuesday said that he was the bona fide founder of the party and custodian of the party's certificates and other instruments of power.

Osotsi saisd that as [er the ANC constitution, all party positions in the party were interim and were to expire on June 15th 2020 after which the party was required to carry out grassroot elections to elect new officials.

Musalia and other party officials took their positions on June 15th 2015 for a term of five years.

"I do not need to plan to take over the party because I am the founder and I have all the documents. The best thing is to prepare an election timetable within the party's constitution," the MP said.

Osotsi is a close ally of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and was the founding Secretary General of the ANC.

Mudavadi later replaced him with Barack Muluka although the decision is still being challenged in court.

Also in the corridors of justice is the ANC's attempt to expel Osotsi from the party and have him lose his nominated position after he campaigned against an ANC candidate during the Kibra by-election.

The development came only a few days after Mudavadi accused Odinga of engineering removal of NASA coalition partners after a bloodless coup was instituted against former Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula.

ODM categorically refuted Odinga had anything to do with the changes in Ford Kenya.