Let's not lie to each other - Mudavadi fires back at Uhuru

Speaking during a joint rally on Wednesday January 26, the former Vice President fired salvos at President Kenyatta, poking holes into his administration.

“Mr President, you have a right to be disappointed with me. But, I want to tell you: Kenyans are even more disappointed in you. They are hungry, they are tired. Let's not lie to each other,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta had, on Tuesday, termed the former VP’s move to partner with UDA as 'misguided and disappointing'.

Sources who attended a meeting between President Kenyatta and leaders from Western said that Uhuru considered the new formation as a betrayal.

"They [Mudavadi and Wetangula] are lost. They would have benefited had they stayed with Raila. Kenyans will be in good hands under Raila's leadership instead of those people that they are running to," the Head of State said.

Since joining Dr Ruto's campaign, the ANC leader has openly criticised Uhuru's administration and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

New entrant

Mudavadi responded to President Kenyatta during a joint rally with DP Ruto in Nakuru County.

The popularised rally saw Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja officially announce that she had joined UDA and hopes to succeed Susan Kihika as Nakuru Senator.

She stated that she wants to ensure that the laws that are passed will not be used to sabotage and harass businesses.