Mudavadi calls for Atwoli's arrest over life threatening remarks

Through his lawyer Nick Biketi, the former Vice President is demanding the arrest of COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli who made remarks that he believes threaten his safety.

In the letter dated February 22, Biketi says that on diverse dates and in Swahili, Atwoli allegedly made a comment involving the ANC party leader's late mother.

“Watu wa kanisa muombee Musalia Mudavadi kama sio hivo atapotea. Uhuru will see him going down but because he would have gone down, na mama yake ndio ataita yeye huko kwa kaburi (it is his mother who will call him to the grave),” Atwoli allegedly stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Atwoli is quoted to have gone on to say: “Kama hawachi hiyo mtindo hivi karibuni utafungua TV yako unaona breaking news, mama yake amemuita; mnasikia hiyo maneno?

"(If he doesn't stop what he is doing, you'll switch on the TV and find breaking news that his mother has called him. Have you heard what I said?),” the COTU boss allegedly stated, in what Mudavadi has now taken to have been a death threat.

Biketi says this was not the first time Atwoli was making such statements and was this time going to be held accountable for them.

The lawyer added that the words uttered by Atwoli were tailored to cause harm adding that together with others, he relayed information that put his client's life in jeopardy.

“In essence, and without any colour of doubt, style and pomp upon which one Francis Atwoli puts the aforementioned statements dictate that himself and a clique of individuals are privy to information that puts the life of our client at risk,” Biketi stated.