Mudavadi calls for Atwoli's arrest over life threatening remarks

Amos Robi

Mudavadi has written to the DCI demanding that Atwoli be summoned for making life-threatening remarks aimed at him

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) concerning threats to his life.

Through his lawyer Nick Biketi, the former Vice President is demanding the arrest of COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli who made remarks that he believes threaten his safety.

In the letter dated February 22, Biketi says that on diverse dates and in Swahili, Atwoli allegedly made a comment involving the ANC party leader's late mother.

“Watu wa kanisa muombee Musalia Mudavadi kama sio hivo atapotea. Uhuru will see him going down but because he would have gone down, na mama yake ndio ataita yeye huko kwa kaburi (it is his mother who will call him to the grave),” Atwoli allegedly stated.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi
Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

Atwoli is quoted to have gone on to say: “Kama hawachi hiyo mtindo hivi karibuni utafungua TV yako unaona breaking news, mama yake amemuita; mnasikia hiyo maneno?

"(If he doesn't stop what he is doing, you'll switch on the TV and find breaking news that his mother has called him. Have you heard what I said?),” the COTU boss allegedly stated, in what Mudavadi has now taken to have been a death threat.

Biketi says this was not the first time Atwoli was making such statements and was this time going to be held accountable for them.

The lawyer added that the words uttered by Atwoli were tailored to cause harm adding that together with others, he relayed information that put his client's life in jeopardy.

“In essence, and without any colour of doubt, style and pomp upon which one Francis Atwoli puts the aforementioned statements dictate that himself and a clique of individuals are privy to information that puts the life of our client at risk,” Biketi stated.

The relationship between Mudavadi and Atwoli dwindled when the former vice president chose to team up with Deputy President in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Amos Robi

