Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has accused Ex-Director of Digital, Innovation and Diaspora Communications in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi of creating a fake twitter account in his name.

In a tweet through his official account, Prof. Ngunyi said he suspects the account was created by 'restless' Itumbi and he will have it brought down.

He also clarified that all his tweets come from the verified Twitter account. which is his official channel of communication.

“There is a FAKE fellow sending TWEETS in my NAME. All my tweets are from a VERIFIED account. That one is NOT. I suspect My restless FREN @OleItumbi is behind it. I will have it BROUGHT down!!!” said Mutahi Ngunyi.

Dennis Itumbi

Itumbi then responded to the Political Analyst saying that when he signed up to be on Twitter, he gave consent for the creation of parody accounts.

Dennis Itumbi

He also referred him to go back and read the terms and conditions.

“@MutahiNgunyi quick crash course on @Twitter Policy. That small box you ticked when you created an account, was you acceptance of PARODY accounts. Twitter allows creation of such Accounts. Soma Terms & Conditions NEXT time. Create More MUTAHI Parodies. Haya HOMEWORK attached,” said Itumbi.

This comes after a series of tweets by a fake account in the name of Mutahi Ngunyi shared tweets that conflict with those of Ngunyi’s political alignment.

For some time now, Itumbi and Ngunyi have been throwing shade at one another over support for Deputy President William Ruto and Mutahi’s support for President Uhuru Kenyatta.