Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi on Thursday responded to the address made by Deputy President William Ruto on the Covid19 crisis.

Ngunyi opined that the address by Ruto was an attempt by the DP to defiantly show his power - saying the DP had essentially appointed himself as a co-President.

The pundit, famed for his Tyranny of Numbers prediction in 2013, saying he had reached the conclusion after observing Ruto's body language.

"To UNDERSTAND Uhuru Kenyatta, read his EYES. To UNDERSTAND "Deputy President William Ruto", READ his BODY LANGUAGE. Today it is COMBATIVE and DEFIANT. He has appointed himself Co-President and is giving a statement from his Co-Government. This is BOLD!" Ngunyi wrote.

The address by Ruto, which marked his first public address in close to three weeks, sparked political undertones with observers linking it to 2022 succession politics.

There has been reports of a soured relations between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto which many observers have linked to the DP's absence on the government's handling of the Covid19 crisis.

However, Ruto ruled out foul play saying he was in frequent communication with President Kenyatta and added that his absence from the public scene was because most of the government operations are being handled through virtual technology.

The coronavirus crisis has changed the way government operates in a substantial way. For your information, most of the meetings between CSs, the PSs, and the President are now done electronically as part of enforcing social distancing."

"I have been in frequent communication with the President but you may want to check why in these difficult times it is not advisable for the President and the DP to travel together or be in the same physical location," Ruto stated.