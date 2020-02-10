Former President Mwai Kibaki's grandson, Sean Andrew on Monday hit back at activist Miguna Miguna who mocked the ex-Presidents handlers for making him wear ugly shoes.

Andrew tweeted a photo of Miguna being deported from Nairobi wile e was wearing red slippers

"Lemme just leave this here so we don't forget ," the young Kibaki said wile sharing Miguna's photo.

In a rather insensitive post, Miguna blasted Kibaki's handlers accusing of neglecting the former President by making him wear what e termed as 'cheap, ugly shoes.

"Kenyans pay retired presidents who have looted billions like Mwai Kibaki millions annually; hire dozens of servants including drivers, cooks and bodyguards; and even built mansions with complete fuel stations, yet no one could dress up Kibaki with decent pairs of shoes today?" the Canada-based lawyer stated.

Attempts by netizens to explain that Kibaki was wearing orthopedic shoes to aid is mobility fell on deaf years.

"Those are ugly, uncomfortable sports/running shoes - not orthopaedic shoes. Even a village idiot should know that," Miguna added.

President Kibaki's health has not been at its best since he suffered an accident in the run up to the 2002 general election which he propelled him to the presidency.

Last year, he was treated at the Nairobi Hospital after suffering a fall at his Muthaiga home.