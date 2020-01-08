Reports have emerged indicating that a Kenyan was killed in Sunday's Al Shabaab attack at Manda Bay, Lamu County.

The man who was allegedly sprayed with bullets has been identified as Mwalimu Chengo, a shamba boy working in a farm in Magogoni, Hindi Ward.

Chengo's brother, Josphat Ponda, confirmed that his brother was the unfortunate casualty of the attack as narrated by a witness who informed the family of his death.

"He has been working there as a shamba boy for quite some time. We spoke to his friend who saw the attackers who were in military uniform and he explained how he was shot," Mr Ponda stated while speaking to Nation journalists.

The man's body is said to have been transported by the police to Mpeketoni mortuary.

The Kenyan government has continued to insist that no Kenyans died during the attack.

US casualties in Manda Bay attack

A service member and two Department of Defence contractors have been confirmed dead following the Manda Bay Al Shabaab attack on Sunday.

Commander of the US Africa Command, General Stephen Townsend, confirmed the casualties in a press brief released early on Monday morning.

General Townsend added that two other DoD members suffered serious injuries but are both in stable condition.