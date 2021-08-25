Mwenda Thuranira shuns violence experienced during chaotic eviction at Isiolo's Mwangaza area

In a statement shared via his social media pages, Thuranira sympathized with the families that were rendered homeless following the chaotic evictions.

The Parliamentary hopeful said that biggest problem facing the people of Mwanganza and Isiolo at large is land ownership, and if elected in 2022 he will make sure the issue is sorted.

“It's high time all leaders in Isiolo County stopped using peoples' problems for political gain.

The major problem facing the people of Mwanganza and Isiolo in general is not food but LAND OWNERSHIP. This is a problem that has lived through generations and residents need a lasting solution.

Unless the issue of title deeds is addressed this problem will persist. Those who have been in political and other leadership positions should accept they have failed our people and ask for forgiveness” said Mwenda Thuranira.

Politician Mwenda Thuranira condemns Chaotic Evictions in Isiolo Pulse Live Kenya

Mwenda Thuranira went on to state that he will ensure people of Isiolo North are issued with title deeds when in office in order to bring to an end never ending land wrangles in the area.

“Those involved even if you are right, treat people with dignity and love; we can find alternative solutions instead of exposing our people to untold suffering.

On my part as incoming Isiolo North MP, I have given a commitment that we will start solving the land problem immediately I am elected. In the first 90 days we will begin a concrete plan to issue people with titles deeds.

I also ask our people to make a decision and vote for real leaders not those who disappear only to appear when there's a problem or when they want your votes” said Thuranira.

On August 22, more than 50 families from Mwangaza in Isiolo County were rendered homeless after their property worth millions of shillings was destroyed by police officers enforcing a court order granted to a man claiming ownership of the disputed land.

The families had built their houses on the piece of which is about three acres.