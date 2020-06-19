Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany has now confirmed that Jubilee Party members allied to Deputy President William Ruto are considerimng defecting to the newly formed formation Jubilee Asili.

Kositany, who is also the Soy MP, said he had personally decided that his consciousness did not allow him to stay in Jubilee where he said his contribution was not acknowledged.

The close confidant of the deputy President said the Ruto camp would proceed to register Jubilee Asili into a political party if the registrar of political parties does not block the process.

"My conscious cannot allow me to continue serving in a party where even my little idea is not recognized or is not listened to."

"Jubilee Asili brings together those of us who believed in the original idea of a democratic party and a Kenya that is detribalized. If the so called powers don;t block the registration,we will form a Jubilee Asili Party," Kositany stated.

The MP added that while he was expecting his ouster from Jubilee, he would not resign voluntarily and would only wait to be fired.

Kositany spoke a day after Ruto met MPs supportive of his bid at the Jubilee Asili Centre at the formation's offices along Ngong Road.

Ruto's allies said the decision to have a new office was informed by what they termed as mistreatment by Jubilee Party officials who have allegedly blocked them from accessing the party offices at Pangani.