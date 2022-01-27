RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

My friend Raila should retire alongside Uhuru - Moses Kuria explains why

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The gods have spoken, old order must give way to new order - Kuria

MP Moses Kuria and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga
MP Moses Kuria and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP), Moses Kuria has said that Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga should retire from politics alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, Kuria noted that time has come for Odinga to exit active politics and pave way for the young blood.

Kuria claims that Musalia Mudavadi's ‘Earthquake’ has changed Kenyan politics and Odinga should just shape out.

“The tremors in the country are part of a revolution marking 30 years of our multi-party experiment. Old order must give way to new order. The gods have spoken. I advise my friend @RailaOdinga to give way to this revolution and retire with grace alongside Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Moses Kuria.

He went on to allege that Azimio la Umoja is a bad idea that is being fronted by the wrong people for all the wrong reasons.

"Azimio is a bad idea, fronted by the wrong people, for all the wrong reasons. It's fate is Jehanum and Judgement Day is here,” he added.

Moses Kuria’s sentiments come hours after Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula held first joint rally with Deputy President William Ruto in Nakuru County.

Mudavadi fires back at Uhuru

Speaking during the rally on Wednesday January 26, the former Vice President fired salvos at President Kenyatta, poking holes into his administration.

“Mr President, you have a right to be disappointed with me. But, I want to tell you: Kenyans are even more disappointed in you. They are hungry, they are tired. Let's not lie to each other,” he said.

President Kenyatta had, on Tuesday, termed the former VP’s move to partner with UDA as 'misguided and disappointing'.

"They [Mudavadi and Wetangula] are lost. They would have benefited had they stayed with Raila. Kenyans will be in good hands under Raila's leadership instead of those people that they are running to," the Head of State said.

Since joining Dr Ruto's campaign, the ANC leader has openly criticised Uhuru's administration and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The parties have embraced the theme Uchumi kwanza (the economy first) which will be seeking to counter Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

Mudavadi’s campaign pledge has been economic recovery, while the deputy president's has also embodied economic recovery through his Bottom-Up campaigns.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

