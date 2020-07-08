A post mortem examination conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor in the death of two minors came back inconclusive.

According to Oduor, an autopsy could not explain the death of the two children aged 3 and 4, because the bodies were badly decomposed.

The speed of decomposition, however, varies depending on the environment, and the heat inside a parked car can make a body decompose faster.

Henry Jacktone (left) and Alvinah Mutheu whose bodies were found in a car at Athi river Police Station

The bodies of Alvina Mutheu (3) and Henry Jacktone (4) were found inside the boot of a vehicle parked at Athi River Police Station last week.

More tests

Oduor also said there were no visible injuries or fractured bones to suggest any kind of trauma.

The government chemist has received samples from the bodies for an in-depth test into the death of the two minors.

Alvina and Jacktone went missing on June 11, and in a bizarre twist of events, their bodies were discovered at the police station where their parents reported them missing.

Parents of Alvina Muthei, one of the two children found dead in a vehicle trunk

Reports also indicate that the two were last seen alive when they walked into Athi-River police station on June 11.

A businessman who runs a kiosk outside the police gate claims to have seen the children at around 11 am. He, however, never saw the children walk out.