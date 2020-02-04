Former President Daniel arap Moi will be buried next week on Wednesday, February 12 at is private home in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

A public funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi County. There will also be three days set aside for members of the public to view the former President's body.

A State Funeral committee chaired by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua will be handling the former President's burial as per a directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Moi's family, in a statement read by his son, Raymond, said the burial planning would be a military affair as per President Kenyatta's directive.

Te family has retreated to Kabarnet Gardens - government owned residence that was meant to house the Vice President but has served as Moi's private home since 1978.