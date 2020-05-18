Businessman Jackson Kibor recorded a big win in court on Monday against six of his children.

In a ruling, the court allowed Mzee Kibor to subject the six children to a DNA test.

The children and their father were battling over Mzee Kibor's 2,000-acre piece of land.

Mzee Kibor told the court that he was not married to the mother of the six children hence why he wanted a DNA test to be conducted.

Jackson Kibor

Suspicion of paternity

The businessman accused the children of attempting to sell the 2,000-acre land without his knowledge.

“Hawa watoto yangu ni wakora… wakora kwa sababu waliuza nyumba yangu Karen, Nairobi, na wakauze ingine Nyali, Mombasa (These children are conniving... they are because they sold my house in Karen, Nairobi and another one in Nyali, Mombasa),” said Mzee Kibor.

“Hawa watoto wanasumbua, nitawapeleka DNA nihakikishe kama ni wangu ama si wangu kwa sababu mimi sikuoa mama yao (These children are disturbing me and I'll take them for a DNA to make sure they are mine or not because I didn't marry their mother).”

He also asked the government to return his firearm citing fear that his children might attack him.