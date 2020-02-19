A bus was on Wednesday ambushed by a number of gunmen in Mandera county.

The bus belonging to Moyale Raha sacco was heading to Nairobi when the attack took place at the area between Sarman and Tarbe in Banisa sub-county, Mandera North constituency.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that one person was killed in the attack.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kiatha confirmed the incident, initially reporting two passengers had been killed in the commotion.

Standard reported four casualties in the incident while majority of other media houses reported three.

Several injured in Moyale Raha bus ambush

Authorities suspect it to have been an Al-Shabaab attack as several people, including the driver, were reported injured.

Authorities were yet to confirm the identities of the suspected militia and whether any suspects had been apprehended.