Nairobi CBD and 7 other estates to expeience water disruption from Thursday to Friday

The supply of water to areas along the route will be disrupted due ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway Highway.

The shutdown will facilitate interconnection of the relocated new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road junctions with Uhuru highway.

This will enable the release of the road corridor to the Expressway Road Contractor .

The disruption of water supply will start from 6:00 am on Thursday , 15th July 2021 to Friday , 16th July 2021 at 6:00 am.

Areas to be affected include, the whole of City Centre, areas along Mombasa road, South B & South C areas and the neighbourhoods.

University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ - Athi river and the whole of Industrial Area will be affected.

Areas along Jogoo road such as City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu and the surrounding estates will also not be spared.

Nairobi Water has appealed to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply.

Nairobi Expressway update

As of July 2021, the completion of the Nairobi Expressway was reported to be at 45% as workers pull night shifts to ensure the civil works are completed by the end of 2021.

Traffic has been disrupted along the Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way as a result of the construction work.

Motorists are forced to sit in traffic for long periods of time, wasting both time and fuel.