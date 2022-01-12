Nairobi pastor plans first ever bike trip round Africa's coastline

Pr Korir plans to use his bike to cover the continent with his start point at Mombasa in April 2025, and expects that the trip will take six months.

“The key highlight of the trip will be visiting 50 key cities along the coastline of Africa as I celebrate my 50th birthday on 30th September 2025,” Korir said on his social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

The African continent has four extreme points.

1. Northern: Al-Ghīrān Point, near Al-Abyaḍ Point (Cape Blanc), Tunisia

2. Southern: Cape Agulhas, South Africa

3. Eastern: Xaafuun (Hafun) Point, near Cape Gwardafuy (Guardafui), Somalia

4. Western: Almadi Point (Pointe des Almadies), on Cape Verde (Cap Vert), Senegal.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Nick is an adventure motorcycle rider and passionately rides across Africa to raise funds to provide educational scholarships for needy students in high schools and universities in Kenya through Nairobi Chapel’s LOGOS Scholarship Fund.

He also serves as a chaplain among members of the biker community in Kenya and founding chair of Motorcycle Kenya – the national association for private bikers in the country.

He dates back his journey as a riding enthusiast to 2009, with a Yamaha Tenere 600CC bike which was a gift from his wife on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Before then, Nick had previously only attempted to ride on his father’s Suzuki Scrambler 125CC. At the time he was only 14 years old.