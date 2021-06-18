Nairobi commuters in anguish as Green Park test run takes effect

All matatus which operate from Moi Avenue , Outside Development House, AGHRO and Gill house, Hataki Stage, Ambassador, Mfangano Street, Kencom and Railways were required to start and terminate their trips at Green Park.

The exercise which was scheduled to start at 5am to 9pm forced many commuters to walk from the CBD to Green Park and vice versa to reach their destinations.

Pulse Live Kenya

Some matatu operators based at Hakati Terminus (BS) flauted the directives and dropped their passengers downtown, making the walk to Green Park longer.

“I boarded a matatu from South B but the driver decided to use Jogoo Road to avoid going to Green Park. Eventually I had to walk from Bus Station to Green Park to board another matatu to Kawangware,” a passenger told Pulse Live.

More confusion awaited commuters at Green Park where many were stranded because they could not find matatus to their destination.

NMS deployed a number stewards to help commuters navigate the new terminus but they became overwhelmed by the thousands of passengers.

“Kindly send reporters to Green park and see the madness there, the movement of matatus to that place was not organised. Its chaos and fares have gone up,” Tom Mutua said.

Many recommended that the new terminal would've made more sense if NMS had commuter buses to help ferry people to and fro town.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Testing Green Park when all roads around it are single lanes with construction work is a terrible idea. The effects are being felt all the way to Westlands,” another commuter offered.

As many passengers struggled to commute using the new arrangement, private car owners had a smooth ride within Nairobi CBD. No traffic jams were reported as is usually the case in the city centre.

NMS trucks were jam-packed at the various termini in CBD to prevent matatus from picking or dropping passengers.