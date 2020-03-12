The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on Wednesday placed a 48-hour caveat to the Nairobi County administration over garbage that has littered the capital.

While it is not immediately clear whether the notice applies to Governor Mike Sonko or the National Government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the party in charge has been tasked to ensure all the garbage is collected before 2 days elapse or face legal action.

"Nema gives Nairobi County 48 hours to clear all the uncollected solid waste that has littered the city and report on compliance to the Authority within 7 days failure to which officers in charge will be prosecuted," NEMA directed.

Garbage scattered on the road along Kimathi Street. NEMA slaps Nairobi County with 48-hour ultimatum over garbage collection

Garbage collectors on strike

Nairobi streets have been unsightly since garbage collectors went on strike earlier in the month.

The City Hall workers decried non-payment of wages. While marching through the streets on March 3, thy emptied the contents of various bins around the city and they have not performed their services since then.

"I am aware of the strike which is due to non-payment for almost three months. For us as a department, we do not make payments. This is the mandate of the Finance department which has had a tussle on who is the substantive CEC," Nairobi County Environment Executive Larry Wambua stated at the time.

Economic Planning Chief Officer Washington Makodingo, however, accused the Environment department of failing to provide the list of all contractors whose payments are due.

"The Environment department should not blame us for their incompetence because they know they have slept on the job. It is the responsibility of the Environment department to forward the list of contractors to be paid to the Finance Department. They are supposed to give us their priority in terms of payment ... they should not blame their incompetence on us," Makodingo stated.