Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday filed a petition to have three High Court judges recuse themselves from hearing his Sh357 million corruption case.

Governor Sonko accused Justices Mumbi Ngugi, Grace Ngenye and John Onyiego of displaying bias that could hurt the execution of justice in his case.

The petition came a day after the Governor failed to appear in court with his lawyers citing health complications for which he is receiving treatment.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko files petition to have High Court Judges Mumbi Ngugi, Ngenye Macharia & John Onyiego step down from Sh357 million corruption case

His lawyers Dan Maanzo and George Kiithi, however, committed to have the Governor appear in person on January 21, 2020.

3 Judges hearing Sonko's matters

Justice Ngugi was the judge assigned to hear the suit by Governor Sonko against EACC Director of Investigations Abdi Mohamud.

On the day she was set to hear submissions, she got a "call of bereavement" and the matter was relegated to Justice Onyiego.

Justice Onyiego would later decline to hear the matter saying that it had been wrongfully assigned to him given that it was still in Justice Ngugi's docket.

Justice Grace Ngenye is the judge who presided over Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's corruption case barring him out of office until his case is determined.