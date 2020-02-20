Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday held a closed door meeting with Jubilee party MCAs in a bid to save his job.

Governor Sonko is said to have invited the ruling party representatives to his Upper Hill private office on the day when an impeachment motion was set to be tabled at the Nairobi assembly.

MCAs who attended the meeting portrayed a picture of a desperate governor who "begged them not to sign or support his impeachment".

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko holds meeting with Jubilee MCAs at his Upper Hill office to stop impeachment motion

Roysambu Ward representative Peter Warutere confirmed that the meeting took place and that the governor had invited all 62 MCAs.

Governor Sonko succeeded in ensuring that the House did not have the required 41 members to discuss an impeachment motion.

Raila is against Sonko impeachment

As Sonko mobilized the Majority wing of the House, Nairobi ODM chairperson George Aladwa sent out communication to the minority wing clarifying that their party leader Raila Odinga had instructed them not to support Sonko's impeachment.

"I have been directed by the Party Leader Hon. Raila Odinga to advise the honorable members that the party is not supporting the move (impeachment)," Aladwa's memo read in part.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko holds meeting with Jubilee MCAs at his Upper Hill office to hinder impeachment motion

Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada, however, has maintained that he will be forwarding the ouster motion as planned.

He added that he had already collected 80 signatures in support of the motion.