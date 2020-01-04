Mike Sonko in mourning

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is in mourning following the death of his cousin, Dida Hadija Hamis.

Sonko broke the sad news on social media writing: "It’s with heartfelt condolences that I learn the passing on of my cousin, Dida Hadija Hamisi, daughter to my late Mum's sister this morning".

He eulogized the deceased as a pillar of her family, noting that she was committed to her work.

"Dida was an instrumental person to our family. She was committed to her work, businesses, and wellbeing of other family members," added Sonko.

The Nairobi County boss also hailed the deceased who breathed her last on 04 Jan 2020 for her contribution and joy she brought the family.

Burial plans are underway with Governor Mike Sonko joining hands with the family to give her a befitting sendoff.

Dida Hadija Hamisi who will be laid to rest at Kikowani cemetery at 4 pm on January 4, 2020

She will be laid to rest later on in the day in accordance with her Islamic faith.

Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to condole with the governor, asking fo God's guidance through this time of grief.

Alex Gitonga Tanolope wrote: My deepest condolences to the family, Mungu awafariji during this trying moment.

“May the departed soul rest in Eternal Peace and may Perpetual Light shine upon her. May the family find comfort and strength in the Almighty God.” Wrote Margaret Okuta .