Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday morning announced a Cabinet reshuffle in what appeared to be a daring stunt against Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The reshuffle saw the return of Charles Kerich who will now serve as the CEC for Land, Urban Planning, and Housing.

Kerich, who was largely seen as the Governor's number two, was unceremoniously suspended from his position as CEC for Finance and Economic Planning last year after a building collapsed at Precious Talent Academy that killed eight pupils.

Sonko also reinstated Mohamed Dagane, who had been suspended from the health docket alongside Kerich, but will now serve as CEC for Road, transport, and public works.

City lawyer Karen Nyamu, who unsuccessfully sought the Jubilee ticket for Nairobi Woman Rep was nominated for the position of CEC in charge of Agriculture.

Sonko's reshuffle is expected to place him at logger heads with DPP Haji who is already in court seeking a revocation of Sonko's bail terms in a corruption case where he was ordered to stay off his office.

Haji argued in the petition that the court's orders requiring Sonko to keep off his office did not merely refer to his physical office but also his official functions.

The DPP told the court that Sonko violated terms set by the anti-corruption court when he nominated a Deputy Governor.

Here is the full list of Sonko's new Cabinet: