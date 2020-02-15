Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko led his family in marking 14 February 2020 in style, positively impacting on people’s lives and earning praises.

Flanked by Nairobi County First lady Primrose Mbuvi, Sonko made the day memorable for families, coming through for them while his daughter, Saumu Mbuvi was also having an impact on the lives of street children in Kenya, giving them a special treat.

Ms Saumu who is pregnant, treated more than a hundred street kids with food on that special day.

I cooked for more than 100 street kids – Saumu Mbuvi on how she spent her Valentines

“Wanna know how I spent my valentines; Woke up very early ...pregnancy Hormones though hata kama I was feeling lazy 🤦‍♀️😓cooked for more than 100 street kids and I really thought this won’t go through ..but look at God 😭😭😭😭he just has his way of making things happen.the day turned out to be such a success” read part of Saumu’s post.

Among the governor’s acts of generosity on Valentines day was clearing the hospital bill for Jane Muthoni who was one of the victims in the accident involving Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju on 12 February 2020.

Sonko divulged that he had been approached by a gospel musician, one Liankey after Muthoni was left stranded at the hospital as she could not clear the bill that amounted to Ksh 200,000 as per the documents on the governor's Facebook page.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with Jane Muthoni at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

"As we continue to pray for the Jubilee Party Secretary General CS Raphael Tuju, let us remember to pray for other victims of the accident among them Jane Muthoni.

"I was contacted after Muthoni was discharged from Kijabe Hospital but was unable to leave due to pending payments. Through Sonko Rescue Team we helped clear the hospital bill," Sonko wrote.

The Nairobi County boss also came through for self-styled peace ambassador, Nathan Ambuti who cycled a distance of 223 KM to attend the burial of former president Daniel Arap Moi.

Sonko gifted the 76-year old a new motorcycle and a new ready-to-go Posho mill.

Mike Sonko with Primrose Mbuvi on 14 February 2020

Earlier on, Sonko had appealed to Kenyans on social media to link him up with Ambuti who made the headlines after cycling from Butere, Kakamega to Kabarak, Nakuru to attend the burial of the late Mzee Daniel Moi.

Sonko stated that the new motorbike will make Ambuti’s movement as a peace ambassador much easier.

Mike Sonko gifting Mzee Ambuti on Valentines day

Among those who were touched by Sonko’s actions was activist Boniface Mwangiwho hailed him as a generous man writing: “I don't know Sonko personally. We have never met but l have photographed him and we have spoken on phone once, the day Nairobi County government was shutting down #PAWAFestival. I have come to the conclusion that while his givings, donations look very PR he is a generous person”.