The Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday announced new measures taken in the institution to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

With Kenya having recorded 25 positive cases of the infection, the Hospital's management announced that visitors will no longer be allowed to bring gifts for patients at the facility.

A notice signed by CEO Allan Pamba conveyed that the new rules will take effect at 6 p.m on Wednesday.

Nairobi Hospital CEO Dr Allan Pamba. Nairobi Hospital bans gifts, restricts visitors to 1 per patient to prevent spread of Covid-19

"Our new visiting hours are from 4 p.m to 6 p.m ONLY. Only 1 visitor allowed per patient in all our wards. External food, drinks and items such as flowers, cards, gifts etc prohibited until further notice.

"Our Anderson Specialty Clinics will no longer be accepting walk-ins but rather will see patients strictly on appointment basis," the notice read in part.

Nairobi Hospital bans gifts, restricts visitors to 1 per patient to prevent spread of Covid-19

KNH restrictions

The Kenyatta National Referral and Teaching Hospital was the first institution to impose a ban on access by members of the public.

CEO Evans Kamuri released a circular on the matter on March 17 after Kenya confirmed four cases of the Coronavirus infection.

"Only family and relatives of patients who have been expressly contacted by the hospital will be allowed access for purposes of facilitating specific requests pertaining to patient care among them blood/organ donations, payment of bills, discharge of patients and such," he stated.

Other hospitals such as the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret have since imposed similar restrictions.