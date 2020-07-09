Nairobi County Assembly is now seeking to transfer more functions to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Reports indicate that the Members of the County Assembly want to hand over r payment of pending bills under the finance department to the NMS.

According to the MCAs, the docket is facing bias, ineffectiveness and delays by the county executive in executing the task.

The county’s finance docket was faulted for failing to ensure pending bills are cleared with MCAs saying the department is yet to pay Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deal signed

In February the Nairobi County handed over some functions to the National government in a deal signed at State House in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta, governor, Mike Sonko, and Devolution CS, Eugene Wamalwa.

The National Government took over the Health, Transport, Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and the docket of planning and development.

According to the national government, the transfer was made to ensure efficient service delivery to Nairobi residents.