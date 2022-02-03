Lang'ata parliamentary seat heats up as Ouma Oluga joins race

Though he is yet to officially announce his candidature, the former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General has received support from the online community.

Some of his supporters have taken to campaigning for the vocal medic turned public office, appealing especially to the young voters.

"To the people of Langata constituency. When you go to the elections this August, do not forget that you may be this country's saving grace when leaders are asked to stand up to be counted in the face of public strife. Vote Dr Oluga. He will never let you down," stated an enthusiastic supporter going by the name Gabriel Oguda on Twitter.

Dr Oluga is a familiar personality to most Kenyans

Dr Oluga is a household name following his term at KMPDU. The doctor managed to sign collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with county governments, ended the struggles of internship and managed to streamline post-graduate training sponsorship for doctors during his tenure.

However, to achieve those targets he had to face the brutal side of the government. On several occasions, Oluga was denied his salary dues and was forced to spending multiple nights behind bars.

Only one week remains before the deadline set for civil servants to resign by February 9, 2022.

Though the requirement had been contested in court, a ruling delivered by the High Court last month maintained that all civil servants must resign six months to the general election.

The court ruling quashed a petition to extend the stay in office of public officers who are keen on elective seats in the 2022 general election.