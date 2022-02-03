RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Lang'ata parliamentary seat heats up as Ouma Oluga joins race

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

He is set to vie against radio presenter Jalang'o and incumbent Nixon Korir

Chief Officer of Health at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), Dr Ouma Oluga, will vie for the Langata parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

Though he is yet to officially announce his candidature, the former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General has received support from the online community.

Some of his supporters have taken to campaigning for the vocal medic turned public office, appealing especially to the young voters.

"To the people of Langata constituency. When you go to the elections this August, do not forget that you may be this country's saving grace when leaders are asked to stand up to be counted in the face of public strife. Vote Dr Oluga. He will never let you down," stated an enthusiastic supporter going by the name Gabriel Oguda on Twitter.

Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi and Health Services Director Dr Ouma Oluga at the celebrations of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital 10th Anniversary
Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi and Health Services Director Dr Ouma Oluga at the celebrations of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital 10th Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Oluga is a familiar personality to most Kenyans

Dr Oluga is a household name following his term at KMPDU. The doctor managed to sign collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with county governments, ended the struggles of internship and managed to streamline post-graduate training sponsorship for doctors during his tenure.

However, to achieve those targets he had to face the brutal side of the government. On several occasions, Oluga was denied his salary dues and was forced to spending multiple nights behind bars.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union's (KPMDU) Secretary General, Dr Ouma Oluga (L), Chairman Dr Samuel Oroko (C) and Dr Allan Ochanji (R) are led away in handcuffs in Nairobi on February 13, 2017
Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union's (KPMDU) Secretary General, Dr Ouma Oluga (L), Chairman Dr Samuel Oroko (C) and Dr Allan Ochanji (R) are led away in handcuffs in Nairobi on February 13, 2017 AFP

Only one week remains before the deadline set for civil servants to resign by February 9, 2022.

Though the requirement had been contested in court, a ruling delivered by the High Court last month maintained that all civil servants must resign six months to the general election.

The court ruling quashed a petition to extend the stay in office of public officers who are keen on elective seats in the 2022 general election.

Section 43 (5) of the act states that a public officer who intends to contest an election under this act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of the election.

