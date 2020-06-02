The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has moved to set up two more isolation centres in the capital as Coronavirus cases continue to soar.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and the South B Level 3 Hospital will now become holding facilities for Coronavirus patients as they undergo treatment for the disease.

At a cost of Sh145 million, the Mama Lucy hospital will equip and convert a recently opened Maternity Wing into a 66-bed isolation centre by the end of June.

Details on the restructuring process at South B hospital were not immediately available.

NMS Director for Health Services Dr Josephine Kibaru Mbae explained that additional health workers will also be recruited to work in the facilities.

"NMS is already coming up with a distribution plan so that once they get the letters they know where they are reporting," she stated while adding that mass testing efforts were still underway.

