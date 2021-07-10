Nairobi registers high number of infections as 186 test positive for Covid-19

Total confirmed positive cases are now 188,513 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,012,698.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the new positive Covid-19 cases in Kenya had been detected after testing 6,036 samples over the last 24 hours.

The distribution of cases by county is: Nairobi 186, Busia 50, Uasin Gishu 39, Nakuru 30, Nyeri 22, Mombasa 19, Taita Taveta 18, Nandi 17, Kericho 16, Siaya 15, Migori 12, Kisumu 12, Kilifi 11, Laikipia 10, Nyamira 9, Kajiado 8, Kiambu 7, Vihiga 6, Nyandarua 5, Kakamega 5, Turkana 5, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Tana River 4, Murang’a 4, Bomet 3, Homa Bay 3, Embu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2, Machakos 2, Narok 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Garissa 1 and Kitui 1.

336 patients have recovered from the disease, 236 from the various health facilities countrywide while 100 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 178,119 out of whom 141,958 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,161 are from various health facilities countrywide.

3 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,721

A total of 1,092 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,982 are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program. 120 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 61 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 202 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 184 of them in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of today, a total of 1,538,340 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,026,820 while second doses are 511,520.