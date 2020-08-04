Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has accused police of trailing him on Friday while he was heading home.

Speaking in Senate on Tuesday, Senator Sakaja said he had informed the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

Sakaja further claimed that he has been forced to hide out in the Senate amid word that there was a plot to arrest him due to his stand on the revenue allocation formula.

"On Friday I was being trailed by DCI police officers KBZ 317W and I saw them and they left. I raised it with the Inspector General of Police and he did not respond," Sakaja said.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

"... There were reports on my impending arrest so that I will not be in this house today... I didn't even spend the night in my own home I was in this Senate at 5:30 am today I sat in my car until midday today," he added.

Revenue allocation row

The Nairobi Senator further claimed that these events are due to his position on the revenue allocation formula.

He also referenced to banners that were erected on major roads in Nairobi with damning captions on his character.

Sakaja dismissed banners labelling him traitor that were mounted around the city as the handiwork of keyboard warriors out to earn a living.

One of the banners across the city accusing Senator Sakaja of being a traitor

The posters were mounted in Westlands, on a flyover at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and various locations within the city.

“Sakaja is a traitor, you do not represent Mandera,” the banners were captioned.

The Senator is among others who defied days of lobbying by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and proceeded to push for changes to the report of revenue sharing formula that was tabled by the Finance and Budget Committee.