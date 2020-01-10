Tourism CS Najib Balala is soon expected to take over the role of running Nairobi County affairs after a major resolution was made on Thursday following a special meeting between MCAs and Narobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The special meeting resolved that the Nairobi Regeneration Committee, co-chaired by Balala and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, should run Nairobi county and fill the gap left by the Governor's absence.

The MCAs had initially sought to form a special committee which would replace Sonko as the County boss but were advised that there was little legal framework to support such a decision.

They then resolved that the Regeneration Committee former by President Uhuru Kenyatta was best suited to oversee the Nairobi County executive while Sonko was away.

Elachi praised Balala's committee, citing its efforts to resolve congestion and poor drainage by demolishing structures built on riparian land.

The Nairobi Speaker said Balala's team would work with the relevant CECs and Chief Officers to ensure Nairobi residents did not miss any services during the time their Governor will be away from City Hall.

"I direct that the committee is revamped, due to the good work it has done in order to proceed with its work together with the County Executive to ensure efficient service delivery to Nairobi residents," Elachi.

She added that the most important tasks for the Regeneration Committee would be to fastrack payment of pending bills, ending water rationing, and ensure garbage is collected within the city.

Her decision was endorsed by both the Majority and Minority leaders of the County Assembly.