Esther Passaris in mourning after losing father, aged 79

The politician who is currently on the campaign trail gearing up for the 2022 General Elections shared the sad via her social media pages.

"A part of me has died today. The heavens opened and ended my father's suffering," tweeted Passaris.

She went further to describe how amazing her father was, breaking down each of his career achievements until retirement.

A naval architect by profession, my dad achieved a lot in his 79 years. From building the first ship in Kenya, the MV Mwewe, to coaching & mentoring the young men of Ngome Football Club in Mombasa, she stated.

Passaris further explained the impact her father of Greek origin had in Kenya. "Dad worked for Southern Engineering Company Limited, COMARCO, before incorporating HELMACO, which he led until retirement."

A distraught Passaris concluded by stating how much she loved her father, expressing how heartbroken she was by his passing

"But looking back, none of his achievements compare to the family man that he was; a loving husband, an incredible dad and a doting Papou (grandfather).

God was his anchor; gratitude his motto, protection over his family and country his prayer. Though I'm heartbroken, it is well with my soul." she concluded.