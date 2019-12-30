It turns out that that Nairobi’s first African mayor Charles Rubia had foreseen his death coming a year ago.

Rubia, who is set to be buried today at his Murang’a home had prepared his family for his death and told them to prepare for coming years’ celebrations without him. According to his firstborn son, Michael, on the Christmas day 2018, he told his family that that was the last time they were to celebrate Christmas at his Karen home.

Charles Rubia (Capital FM)

“My time is up. You are now big people with families. From today onwards, prepare for your Christmas without me,” he reportedly told his family.

A month ago, Rubia is said to have mentioned how much he missed his wife who passed on 20 years ago. Hardly did his family know that their father would soon depart.

Rubia died on his sleep at his home on 23rd December. After he failed to wake up to take his breakfast, his family broke the door only to find him dead.