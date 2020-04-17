Kenyan socialite and singer Vera Sidika has responded to claims made by a section of her fans, that she does not own a house.

In an exchange seen by Pulse Live, Ms Sidika’s attention was caught by a fan identified as Becky who said that gossip pages had said she does not have a house of her own.

“Shikweks uko kwetu kwa hide my number mafans wanadai hauna nyumba,” commented the fan on one of her posts.

Nalala kwa Range Rover – Vera Sidika responds to claims that she does not have a house

The bootylicious socialite then responded to Becky sarcastically stating that it is true she does not have a house, but she has a Range Rover and that is where she currently sleeps.

She went on to add that even the Range is not hers, and she only rented it for use and she is in need of financial aid.

Vera Sidika closed her words saying that she will soon be asking for a Harambee over the same.

“@becky_queen_bee sina nyumba but niko na Range Rover. Nalala kwa range at the moment. Infact ata Range Rover yenyewe sina ni car hire I need financial aid. I’ll call for harambee soon,” responded Vera.

This is not the first time the socialite has been taken to task over the ownership of her house which she always flaunts on social media.

There have been claims that the house located in Kitisuru – a posh suburb in Nairobi city belongs to controversial businessman and her friend Ben Kangangi, claims she has always denied.