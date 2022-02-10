NMS sets fare price for BRT buses plying Thika Road

The route from Kasarani to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) will be the first to be launched on a pilot basis.

Namata Director-general Francis Gitau disclosed that during the pilot phase, Kenyans will pay Sh150 on a one-way trip from Kasarani to KNH.

Pulse Live Kenya

“In the pilot, the fare will be standard. However the fare policy for the system will be in zones which are distance-based,” he said.

The fare will be paid through a cashless card which will be preloaded with points charged for every trip.

Initially, the system will accommodate buses that have a capacity to carry 100 passengers but the capacity is set to increase to 300.

“BRT will be cashless. There will be a card that will also integrate commuter rail payment. Methods of topping up include normal M-pesa Paybill or designated vendors,” Housing and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga said.

The government announced that only electric buses will be allowed to operate on the transport corridor.

BRT system to be operated by a private company

PS Hinga explained that the advantage of using electric buses is affordable pricing because they are cheaper to operate.

Pulse Live Kenya

Electric buses will also help the country reduce its carbon footprint as part of the global efforts to mitigate extreme climate change.

PS Hinga revealed that the BRT system will be run by private companies as opposed to having the government operate the system.

Kenya Mpya which is a Sacco that operates the Nairobi-Thika route is set to be the first PSV company to operate electric buses.

Construction of the pick-up and drop-off points is also at advanced stages. Passengers will access the stations via the footbridges.