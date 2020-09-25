Nandi-based Businessman David Robert May has accused Nandi Governor Stephen Sang of frustrating his mining business (Karebe Gold Mining Ltd) as he has refused to issue the company with permit to operate.

In a 7-page statement to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, (EACC) May accused Nandi County leaders (Governor Stephen Sang, Senator Samson Cherargei and area MCA Hillary Serem) as being accomplices in frustrating his company’s operations in the area.

He narrated how the political leadership in Nandi County has been fighting Karebe Gold Mining Ltd from 2015, including refusing to renew its business permit, despite making the required payments.

“At the end of 2019 we sent our Admin assistant to the Nandi County Officers to renew our single business permit for 2020. The clerk was not able to process it and said to come back in January 2020. Our application was accepted in January but we were told to come back at a later date. Repeated enquiries were made to find out if it was ready but each time, we were told they were not allowed to issue. Despite the fact that they received our payment, they still to date absolutely refuse to receipts the payment and issue the permit. The CEC Member for Finance, Alfred Lagat, and other members of the county finance office say they are under instruction from Sang (Nandi Governor) not to issue anything to Karebe,” says part of the statement.

The Karebe Gold Mining Ltd stated that they have been receiving threats from politicians in the area, who have vowed to make sure they close down. In some instances, they have gone ahead to bring Japanese and Chinese individuals claiming to be the new investors set to take over the mining operations.

David May claims that the politicians have been engaging in a smear campaign and at one time, stormed the operation area with media correspondents.

A meeting with Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes in June this year, May was told the issue had been resolved and his application would be granted by the county by latest July 10, but it has never happened.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang addressing the press

“Sometime before the 2017 elections, Karebe Chairman, Charles Tryon met Sang at the Fairview Hotel with the then CS of Mining Dan Kazungu. In the meeting Sang asked for money (Around USD 50K) to fund his campaign which was turned down. Sang did not like this and intensified his onslaught on Karebe. He still mentions this, he complained in a meeting a few months ago that we refused to give him money,” said David May.

In his statement, Mr May said he was introduced to an associate of DP Ruto called Dr David Muge by a former area MCA to help him sort out the issue with Governor Sang.

“Muge said that the DP could possibly sort all our problems out provided he became a partner in Karebe,” said Mr May in his statement.

They later met at his Sugoi home, discussed the matter and the DP promised to talk to Sang and have the matter resolved.

“On Sunday 10th May 2020 we were summoned to the DP’s home in Sugoi near Eldoret. We had a lengthy meeting with him, Muge, former MCA Douglas Martin, our CFO, Jeremy Froome and myself. Our issues were discussed and the DP said he would call Sang and resolve things. On 12th May 2020 summoned us again to his farm where he said that the DP is ready to join Kabere and wanted us to presenter an agreement to consider,” said the statement.

According to May, The Deputy president did not have the issue sorted because he is still waiting for a partnership deal from the company.