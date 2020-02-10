Residents in Nandi County will on Wednesday enjoy a special holiday following a proclamation by area Governor Stephen Sang.

Sang announced a special resting day for Nandi residents to allow residents in his county to follow the burial service of the late former President Daniel arap Moi.

The former President will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his Kabarak Farm.

"Led the People of Nandi in mourning the passing of the Late Rtd. President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi by signing the condolence book. The condolence book is now open to members of public."

"Further, to allow our county staff to join the rest of the country during the funeral service, I have officially declared a break from duties on Wednesday," Sang announced.

The special holiday, however, is not an official public holiday as only Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has the legal powers to make such a pronouncement.

Matiang'i has already declared Tuesday a public holiday that will be marked in remembrance of the fallen former President.

A public funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the Nyayo Stadium before the final journey on Wednesday.