Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was involved in a night road accident.

The accident is said to have occurred along the Eldoret-Kapsabet road.

Reports indicate that the Nandi Senator is receiving treatment at St Lukes Hospital in Eldoret.

The Senator is said to have sustained minor injuries following the accident.

A report by the World Health Organization’s global survey of road safety painted a grim picture of the number of accidents on Kenyan roads.

The rate of road traffic deaths in Kenya far exceeds the global rate and is somewhat higher than the average for Africa, according to the report by WHO.

Kenya’s road traffic fatality rate in 2017 stood at 27.8 persons per 100,000 population.

The global rate was 18.2 deaths per 100,000 people, while the Africa average was 26.6 per 100,000.