The Kenya National Highways Authority has advised motorists intending to use the Narok-Maai Mahiu road to seek alternative routes.

This is after heavy downpour which cut off the road at Siyabei after the bridge collapsed.

In a statement, KeNHA indicated that the bridge which is close to the Masai Mara Technical Institute is a danger to motorists.

"Due to heavy rains, approaches to Siyiapei Bridge, approximately 17KM from Narok towards Mai Mahiu have been severely undermined by floodwaters," the statement read in part.

KeNHA reassured motorists who use the busy road that repairs will be undertaken in the next couple of days.

Narok-Maai Mahiu Road cut off over heavy rainfall

Heavy Rainfall Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Department had asked the public to brace for heavier rainfall over the next several days.

According to the weatherman, heavy rains of more than 30 millimetres will be experienced over several parts of the country with the likelihood of flash floods and landslides.

On Thursday the government ended the search for 17 people who were missing after mudslides in Chesegon along Elgeyo-Marakwet-West Pokot.